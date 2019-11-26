Colin Cowherd: Enjoy Lamar Jackson for what he is — ‘I don’t know if it lasts, but I know it’s great now’
Video Details
Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm this season and Colin Cowherd says we need to appreciate him while he's still playing at such a high level.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879