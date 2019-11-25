Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers deserves some blame for big loss to 49ers
Video Details
The Green Bay Packers suffered a huge 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last night and Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers deserves a fair bit of the blame for the loss.
