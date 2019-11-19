Reggie Bush discusses who he wants to see in the College Football Playoff top 4
Video Details
Reggie Bush joins Colin Cowherd to talk some college football. Hear which 4 teams Reggie would like to see in this week's College Football Playoff top 4.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879