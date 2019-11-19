Colin Cowherd: Chargers need to move on from Philip Rivers and go after Tua Tagovailoa
Video Details
Philip Rivers struggled last night against the Kansas City Chiefs and Colin Cowherd thinks that it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on from him and go after Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft.
