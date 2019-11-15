Colin Cowherd on why Cleveland’s schedule down the stretch isn’t as easy as people think
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Myles Garrett
- Myles Garrett
- The Herd
- Undisputed
-
Colin Cowherd challenges the notion that the Cleveland Browns have an easy schedule down the stretch and thinks the team should expect to be in some dog fights.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879