Joel Klatt: ‘There’s not a consensus #1 QB’ in the 2020 draft class
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss some college football. Hear why Joel isn't sold on this QB draft class and why he thinks that Ohio St. DE Chase Young is clearly the best player available.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879