Colin Cowherd: Chiefs aren’t winning a Super Bowl any time soon being this reliant on Patrick Mahomes
Colin Cowherd explains that with the way that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently reliant on Patrick Mahomes to win games, they will not win a Super Bowl any time soon.
