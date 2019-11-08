Colin Cowherd: Browns’ dysfunction stems from the franchise’s ‘lack of self-awareness’
Rumors are swirling that Cleveland Browns HC Freddie Kitchens may lose his job by the end of the 2019 NFL season. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if this happens, it's just another example of how the franchise lacks self-awareness.
