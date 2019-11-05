Colin Cowherd doesn’t understand all the Cowboys hate, believes they’re an ‘excellent football team’
The Dallas Cowboys came out with a convincing win last night against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Hear Colin Cowherd explain why he was impressed with the win and doesn't understand the skepticism surrounding the Cowboys as Super Bowl contenders.
