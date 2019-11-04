Colin Cowherd apologizes for his ‘worst football pick ever’
Colin Cowherd apologizes for a take he had last week where he said the Cleveland Browns would win enough games late in the season to take the AFC North lead away from the Baltimore Ravens.
