Colin Cowherd: Last night wasn’t about the Patriots — it was about the Ravens emerging as contenders
Video Details
The Baltimore Ravens became the first team in the NFL to beat the New England Patriots last night, and they did so convincingly. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the game was more about the Ravens emerging as contenders rather than the Patriots' shortcomings.
