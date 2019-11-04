Colin Cowherd isn’t worried that the Packers lost, he’s worried about the manner in which they lost
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains how he isn't worried that the Green Bay Packers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, but he's worried about how the team lost and failed to make adjustments.
