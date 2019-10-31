Colin Cowherd tells NFL quarterbacks what their Halloween costume should be
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- Sam Darnold
- Sam Darnold
- The Herd
- Tom Brady
-
Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor celebrate Halloween by playing Costume Captains, a game where Colin tells NFL quarterbacks what their Halloween costume should be.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879