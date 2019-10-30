Colin Cowherd: Whiffing on Jamal Adams trade goes against everything Jerry Jones is about
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys' deal for New York Jets S Jamal Adams didn't come to fruition before the NFL's trade deadline and Colin Cowherd believes Jerry Jones missing out on Adams goes against everything he stands for as an executive.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879