Colin Cowherd: We should be concerned about the Packers’ defense
During last night's win on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers' defense struggled at times against backup QB Matt Moore. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Packers' defense will be a concern for the team moving forward.
