Colin Cowherd isn’t ready to give up on the Eagles just yet
Video Details
The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves at 3-4 and on the outside looking in on the playoff picture but Colin Cowherd isn't counting them out just yet. Hear why he thinks they'll have a bounce back win the weekend against the Buffalo Bills.
