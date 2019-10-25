Colin Cowherd: Last night’s loss is exactly what I expected from the Rockets
Video Details
The Houston Rockets dropped their season-opening game last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Colin Cowherd isn't surprised at all and why he says the team's performance is exactly how he expected they would play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879