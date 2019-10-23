‘Don’t out-think the room’ — Colin Cowherd thinks the Clippers are clearly better than the Lakers
Video Details
The Los Angeles Clippers took care of the Los Angeles Lakers last night during the NBA's season opener at Staples Center and Colin Cowherd thinks the Clippers' performance showed that they're the better team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879