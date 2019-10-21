Colin Cowherd: Packers are ‘scary good’ now that they’re not too reliant on Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a convincing win over the Oakland Raiders with one of the best performances of his Hall of Fame career. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Packers have finally found the support Rodgers needs to be the best version of himself.
