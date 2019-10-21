Colin Cowherd explains why the Eagles need to get over themselves after Cowboys loss
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about the Philadelphia Eagles after their Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and explains why the team needs to get over their Super Bowl LII win and play better.
