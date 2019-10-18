Colin Cowherd: Chiefs need to figure out how to not be too reliant on Patrick Mahomes
Video Details
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to navigate the next few weeks without Patrick Mahomes as he suffered an injury last night on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team needs to be careful not to be too reliant on Mahomes for success.
