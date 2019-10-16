Colin Cowherd believes Jerry Jones is planning on bringing in Lincoln Riley as the next HC of the Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett appears to be on the hot seat after his team slipped to 3-3. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Jerry Jones is already planning on luring Lincoln Reilly out of Oklahoma to coach the Cowboys.
