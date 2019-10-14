Colin Cowherd: The Cowboys don’t have a personnel deficiency, they have a coaching deficiency
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the winless New York Jets this Sunday and have fallen to 3-3 on the season. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think it's a personnel problem for the team, but that the problem lies in the coaching.
