Colin Cowherd: Dave Roberts’ misuse of Clayton Kershaw set him up to fail
Video Details
Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers once again find themselves exiting the playoffs as they lost Game 5 to the Washington Nationals and Colin Cowherd believes that manager Dave Roberts set him up to fail.
