Colin Cowherd details why Patrick Mahomes shouldn’t be in the same GOAT discussion with Tom Brady
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't in on the same level as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Colin responds to a report that anonymous NFL executives voted Mahomes second to Brady to win one game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879