Colin Cowherd on Baker Mayfield: ‘Mr. I am dangerous’ should be embarrassed after MNF pummeling
Video Details
Baker Mayfield once against struggled on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers as his Cleveland Browns were pummeled on Monday Night Football. Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on the current state of the team and Baker's outlook.
