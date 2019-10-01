Colin Cowherd: Jason Garrett deserves more blame than Kellen Moore or Dak Prescott for loss to Saints
Video Details
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently spoke to media about OC Kellen Moore after the team's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Colin Cowherd believes that HC Jason Garrett deserves more of a share of the blame than Moore does.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.