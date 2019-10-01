Colin Cowherd: Despite 27-3 win over Bengals, the Steelers’ season is over

Video Details

Mason Rudolph led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 27-3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals last night on Monday Night Football, but Colin Cowherd didn't like what he saw. Hear why he thinks that, despite the win, the Steelers' hopes for the playoffs are over.

