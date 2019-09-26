Colin Cowherd: The Packers are now transitioning away from depending on Aaron Rodgers
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that as Aaron Rodgers is aging, the Green Bay Packers are now building their team in a way that relies on him less than ever before.
