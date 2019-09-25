Shawn Porter joins Colin Cowherd ahead of his big fight with Errol Spence this Saturday
Video Details
Shawn Porter joins Colin Cowherd to talk about his big upcoming fight against Errol Spence this Saturday, which will be available on Pay Per View.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618