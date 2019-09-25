Colin Cowherd: Not even Stephen and Jerry Jones expected Dak Prescott to have such a hot start
Video Details
Dak Prescott has had a stellar start to his 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys and Colin Cowherd believes that not even Stephen and Jerry Jones expected this from their team's QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618