Colin Cowherd: The pressure is on Aaron Rodgers for tomorrow’s Thursday Night Football game
Video Details
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow night on Thursday Night Football on FOX. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that there is a ton of pressure on Aaron Rodgers to perform well now that the team has a great defense.
