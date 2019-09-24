Colin Cowherd details how the Panthers can transition away from Cam Newton
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about the Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and why the team should consider keeping Kyle Allen as the starter at least until Thanksgiving.
