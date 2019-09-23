Colin Cowherd: Daniel Jones provides the ‘juice’ that Eli Manning simply can’t
Video Details
Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to a comeback win on Sunday and the team looked much better with him under center. Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on Jones and what he provides that Eli Manning can't.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618