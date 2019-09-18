Nick Wright is impressed by Dak Prescott, disappointed in Baker Mayfield through two weeks
Nick Wright shares his impressions on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Nick thinks Dak has been playing at a MVP level through the first two weeks while Baker has been disappointing based on the hype before the start of the season.
