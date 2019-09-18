Colin Cowherd: Harbaugh has met expectations at Michigan, aside from beating Ohio State
Video Details
Colin Cowherd defends Jim Harbaugh's record at Michigan and claims that he's only being hassled because he can't beat Ohio State or make a Big Ten Championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618