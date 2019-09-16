Colin Cowherd on the news that Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will miss remainder of 2019 season
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to the news that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury. Big Ben was injured during the team's Week 2 matchup vs the Seattle Seahawks and will undergo surgery.
