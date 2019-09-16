Colin Cowherd weighs in on Drew Brees’ injury and what it means for the NFL
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will undergo thumb surgery and likely miss 6 weeks. Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on the injury and what it means for the Saints and the rest of the NFL.
