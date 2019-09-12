Doug Gottlieb thinks Odell Beckham Jr.’s watch drama is sign of bigger problems with the Browns
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb explains why the Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s watch situation is a sign and symptom of bigger problems with the team. Gottlieb believes head coach Freddie Kitchen doesn't have control of the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618