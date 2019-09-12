Colin Cowherd: Bears not wanting Trubisky to talk about Packers game is a huge red flag
Colin Cowherd reacts to a strange press conference from Mitchell Trubisky in which the Bears had a staff member stand next to Trubisky to make sure he didn't talk about last week's loss to Green Bay.
