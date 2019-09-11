Colin Cowherd: The NFL isn’t picking on Odell Beckham Jr., it’s all ‘self inflicted’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Brown Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- FCS (I-AA)
- Ivy
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Tennessee Titans
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd discusses Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a watch during the Cleveland Brown's Week 1 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Hear why Colin thinks that OBJ is overreacting and isn't being targeted by the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618