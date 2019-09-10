Colin Cowherd: Drew Brees’ MNF performance displayed how an elite leader operates
Drew Brees led his team down the field late in the 4th quarter last night on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans to set up a game-winning field goal from Will Lutz. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Brees' performance was exactly how a leader of a team should operate.
