Colin Cowherd has a message for Jerry Jones: ‘Stop living in the 90s’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes that Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is trying to relive his success from the 1990s and needs to change his strategy to succeed in today's NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618