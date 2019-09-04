Colin steps inside the ‘Presser Cooker’ as Jerry Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban
Video Details
Colin Cowherd steps inside the 'Presser Cooker' to tell us what coaches and players should've said in their press conferences this week. Plus, Frank Caliendo joins in as Oakland Raiders HC Jon Gruden.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618