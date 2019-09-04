Colin Cowherd: Jared Goff is much more than just a ‘system QB’ — ‘I think he’s the real deal’
Jared Goff receives a fair bit of criticism for being a 'system QB' and a product of HC Sean McVay, but Colin Cowherd totally disagrees with that notion. Hear why Colin thinks Goff is 'the real deal.'
