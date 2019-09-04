Colin Cowherd: Rams handled Jared Goff’s extension much better than Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott
Video Details
Jared Goff quietly signed a 4-year $134 million contracts extension with the Los Angeles Rams. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the way that the Rams handled Goff's extension was much better than how Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys handled Ezekiel Elliott's extension.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618