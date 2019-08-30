Jason Whitlock joins Colin Cowherd to talk Andrew Luck and Antonio Brown drama
-
Jason Whitlock joins Colin Cowherd to discuss some NFL hot topics, including Andrew Luck's retirement, Antonio Brown's helmet saga and the significance of Ben Roethlisberger canceling his weekly radio show.
