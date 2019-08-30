Colin Cowherd elaborates how the Giants are grooming Daniel Jones to take over for Eli Manning
Video Details
Daniel Jones once again impressed in the New York Giants preseason finale last night against the New England Patriots. Hear how Colin Cowherd thinks the team is grooming and preparing Jones to take over for Eli Manning.
