Colin Cowherd tells you which NFL preseason storylines will actually matter
- Daniel Jones
- Daniel Jones
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kirk Cousins
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- The Herd
Colin Cowherd weighs in on some NFL Preseason story lines, including the development of Daniel Jones, the quarterback battle in Miami and whether Minnesota needs to worry about Kirk Cousins.
