Colin Cowherd thinks Andrew Luck’s retirement clears the way for a Chiefs dynasty
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Andrew Luck's retirement has set the Kansas City Chiefs up as the next dynasty to rule the AFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618